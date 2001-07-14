Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 9, 2022

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Fiesta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® fast-casual restaurant brand, today announced that it will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. ET. A press release containing fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8562. A replay will be available after the call until Wednesday, March 16, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 13727144. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the “Investor Relations” section.

