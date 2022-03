The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (“Celsius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELH) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2022, Celsius disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report due to “staffing limitations, unanticipated delays and identified material errors in previous filings.” Specifically, Celsius “determined that the calculation and expense of non-cash share-based compensation, related to grants of stock options and restricted stock units awarded to certain former employees and retired directors were materially understated for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.” As a result, management concluded that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting.

On this news, Celsius’ stock fell $5.20, or 8.3%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $57.60 per share on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

