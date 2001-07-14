United Bankshares, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI), will be presenting at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. (Eastern). Speaking on behalf of United will be W. Mark Tatterson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation will include, among other things, discussions of United’s financial performance and corporate objectives. The presentation, which is expected to last 30 minutes, may be streamed by accessing the event website, https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Frj-43rd-iic%2Funited-bankshares-march-2022. The archived webcast will be available for 7 days following the event. Additionally, an investor slide presentation will be available beginning Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at www.ubsi-inc.com.

As of December 31, 2021, United had consolidated assets of approximately $29.3 billion. United is the parent company of United Bank which comprises nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the quotation symbol "UBSI".

The presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements, including certain plans, expectations, goals and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of business strategies; the nature and extent of governmental actions and reforms; and rapidly changing technology and evolving banking industry standards.

