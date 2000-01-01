Ruane Cunniff Comments on UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth Group ( UNH, Financial) (“UNH”) had a strong year despite the deferred medical care from 2020 surfacing in 2021 and the emergence of two additional COVID waves. Total revenues were up 12% year-over-year, and earnings per share increased 13% year-over-year. Robust Medicare Advantage and Medicaid membership growth propelled the insurance arm’s revenues and earnings higher. At Optum – the health, prescription and tech services side of the business – growth was driven by the continued build-out of their value-based care arrangements and increased pharmacy care offerings.

For a business that we expect to post solid earnings growth in the years ahead, we believe UnitedHealth still represents good value at a market multiple, despite a strong year in which UNH appreciated 45% to finish as the second largest holding in Sequoia’s portfolio.

From Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund 2021 annual report.