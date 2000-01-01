Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Ruane Cunniff Comments on UnitedHealth

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Company had a strong year.
Article's Main Image

UnitedHealth Group (

UNH, Financial) (“UNH”) had a strong year despite the deferred medical care from 2020 surfacing in 2021 and the emergence of two additional COVID waves. Total revenues were up 12% year-over-year, and earnings per share increased 13% year-over-year. Robust Medicare Advantage and Medicaid membership growth propelled the insurance arm’s revenues and earnings higher. At Optum – the health, prescription and tech services side of the business – growth was driven by the continued build-out of their value-based care arrangements and increased pharmacy care offerings.

For a business that we expect to post solid earnings growth in the years ahead, we believe UnitedHealth still represents good value at a market multiple, despite a strong year in which UNH appreciated 45% to finish as the second largest holding in Sequoia’s portfolio.

From

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund 2021 annual report.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles