Ruane Cunniff Comments on Anthem

Summary
  • A new position.
Anthem, Inc. (

ANTM, Financial) is a new position in Sequoia. Although we came into 2021 with a healthy appreciation of the managed care sector, as we continued our research, we grew to like the industry even more. As a result, when the P/Es of the sector diverged from the S&P 500’s to near historic levels in March amid market concerns about the Biden Administration’s policy agenda, we initiated a position in Anthem, the nation’s largest for-profit Blue Cross Blue Shield operator. We then opportunistically added to the position over the next three months.

Like United, despite some COVID-related headwinds, the company performed well. Thanks to Medicare and Medicaid membership growth, new healthcare services acquisitions, and the continued expansion of their Pharmacy Benefit Manager – IngenioRx – revenue and earnings per share were up 13% and 16%, respectively, in 2021.

For a stable business that we expect to continue to grow steadily, we believe Anthem represents good value at a sub-market multiple.

From

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund 2021 annual report.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
