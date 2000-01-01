Ruane Cunniff Comments on Anthem

Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM, Financial) is a new position in Sequoia. Although we came into 2021 with a healthy appreciation of the managed care sector, as we continued our research, we grew to like the industry even more. As a result, when the P/Es of the sector diverged from the S&P 500’s to near historic levels in March amid market concerns about the Biden Administration’s policy agenda, we initiated a position in Anthem, the nation’s largest for-profit Blue Cross Blue Shield operator. We then opportunistically added to the position over the next three months.

Like United, despite some COVID-related headwinds, the company performed well. Thanks to Medicare and Medicaid membership growth, new healthcare services acquisitions, and the continued expansion of their Pharmacy Benefit Manager – IngenioRx – revenue and earnings per share were up 13% and 16%, respectively, in 2021.

For a stable business that we expect to continue to grow steadily, we believe Anthem represents good value at a sub-market multiple.

From Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund 2021 annual report.