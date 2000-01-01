Ruane Cunniff Comments on Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. ( MU, Financial) is a new position for the Fund. The US-based company is one of the world’s three leading providers of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), one of the essential building blocks of the digital age.

In past decades, the DRAM market was highly fragmented and intensely competitive. The environment was exacerbated by the rapid pace of innovation in the underlying process technology, which encouraged aggressive supply-led competition. Today, the situation is, in our view, quite different. The industry has been consolidated, and ongoing improvements in the underlying process technology are more incremental and much more costly than in the past. These economic realities are already encouraging, and we believe will continue to encourage, more discipline within the industry. In short, we believe Micron and its peers are now positioned to capture their fair share of value for manufacturing one of the world’s most important industrial inputs.

DRAM and memory more generally have outgrown the broader semiconductor industry. We expect this trend to continue as demand-hungry use cases such as autonomous vehicles, machine learning and 5G continue to proliferate.

While demand for DRAM memory was broadly robust in 2021, consumption hit an unexpected road bump in the second half. Not only had many end customers built up meaningful DRAM inventory, but their businesses were hit by shortages in other components. Customers were left unable to ship complete products and ended up ordering less DRAM. Encouragingly, the industry reined in supply to protect returns.

At roughly 10x our estimate of through-cycle earnings, we would note that Micron trades at a significant discount to other quality cyclicals that grow far slower but trade for much higher multiples.

From Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund 2021 annual report.