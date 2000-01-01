Ruane Cunniff Comments on Liberty Formula One

Liberty Formula One ( FWONA, Financial) is expected to report a near doubling of revenue in 2021. Revenues and operating profits are expected to approach pre-pandemic levels as the COVID restrictions imposed on live events in 2020 began to lift. Despite the notable improvement, restrictions on live events in certain markets and incremental costs to run a sport during the COVID era remained during 2021, overshadowing underlying growth from an expanded calendar, new sponsors, and growth in underlying media rights. As importantly, the 2021 season began to exhibit some of the benefits of Liberty’s investments in marketing and non-traditional distribution (such as Netflix’s Drive to Survive series) over the last handful of years. The action on the track turned out to be a nail-biter, with Red Bull overtaking Mercedes on the last lap of the last race of the season to win the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. The racing excitement plus the benefits of the improved reach off the track led to notable growth in race attendance and viewership – two key metrics that indicate the health of the overall sport’s ecosystem is improving. Investors weren’t the only ones to take notice of these improvements, with VW Group heavily rumored to announce the entry of its Porsche or Audi brand into the sport sometime in early 2022.

2022 is expected to be a big year for the league, with many of the agreed-to changes in the new Concord Agreement – including new car specifications and a budget cap – set to come into force. Reports are that the teams have also largely agreed to new engine regulations and an engine budget cap to take effect in 2025. While we don’t expect an immediate benefit from all these changes, they should make for tighter competition and a more environmentally and financially sustainable sport – all primary drivers of the continued growth that we expect the sport to enjoy in the years ahead.

From Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)'s Sequoia Fund 2021 annual report.