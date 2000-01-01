Costco Wholesale: Great Growth, but Overvalued

Founded in 1983, Costco Wholesale Corp. ( COST, Financial) has become one of the great retail success stories in U.S. history. As the leading warehouse club in the country, Costco has 828 stores worldwide (as of March 3), with most sales derived in the United States (572 stores) and Canada (105 stores). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment compared to traditional grocers or mass-market retailers.

Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 40% of fiscal 2021 sales, with non-food merchandise at 29%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) nearly 17% and fresh food at 14%.

The company's warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 8% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

The company is the fifth-largest retailer in the world based on gross sales and is believed to be the largest retailer of beef, organic foods and rotisserie chicken.

Long-term track record of growth

Costco has a long history of strong growth, particularly with comparable sales. Going back the past four fiscal years, high single-digit growth in comp sales seems to be the norm.

Fiscal 2021 14.8% (13.6% excluding foreign exchange and gas)

Fiscal 2020 8.1% (9.2% excluding foreign exchange and gas)

Fiscal 2019 7.8% (6.4% excluding foreign exchange and gas)

Fiscal 2018 9.4% (7.4% excluding foreign exchange and gas)

Most analysts expect comps to moderate to more normalized levels for the fiscal year ending August 2022 to the 6% to 7% range.

Second-quarter results

Fiscal second-quarter results for the period ending Feb. 13 were released on March 3. Total company comp sales increased 14.4% (11.1% excluding foreign exchange and gas). Revenue was $51.9 billion compared to $44.8 billion in prior-year quarter. Net income was $1.3 billion for the quarter compared to $951 million in the prior period.

Costco maintained its strong balance sheet with cash and investments of $12.3 billion and total debt of $6.6 billion. The company historically generates strong free cash and over the past three fiscal years, free cash flow has totaled $14.8 billion on a cumulative basis.

The company also updated its store count to 828 warehouses, which includes 572 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China and one in Iceland. In addition, the company is operating e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

Membership fee increase

During the earnings call, the Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti indicated that a membership fee increase may be forthcoming when he said, “…and at some point it will happen, but stay tuned."

Costco's last membership fee increase was in 2017. The company took the Gold Star membership fee up $5 to $60, while Executive membership fees increased by $10 to $120. At that time, the increases impacted about 35 million members. Now there are over 60 million members. The company generally raises membership fees every five years.

Valuation

Costco is an expensive stock, as it has been throughout much of its history. Based on analyst estimates of $12.93 for the fiscal year, the company trades at 41 times earnings. In addition, the company trades at a very high forward enterprise value/Ebitda ratio of 24. These levels leave very little room for multiple expansion.

The company pays an annual dividend of $3.16, which equates to a below industry average dividend yield of 0.60%.

Guru trades

Recent guru purchases include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio). A guru that has reduced his Costco position is Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

Despite being a high-quality and well managed company with plenty of growth ahead of them, Costco’s high valuation leaves very little room for multiple expansion. All these good qualities seem to be more than priced into the stock. Significant gains from this price seem limited and a cheaper entry point may be warranted.