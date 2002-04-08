Duke Realty Announces Participation in Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (: DRE and the “company”), a leading logistics property real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its management will participate in investor meetings at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference, being held March 7-8, 2022. There will be a live webcast of the Company’s roundtable discussion on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Access to the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at investor.dukerealty.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events or by accessing this link, https://kvgo.com/global-property-ceo-conference/duke-realty-corp-mar-2022. An audio replay will be available via the link 12 hours after the webcast and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company website until March 7, 2023.



About Duke Realty Corporation

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 162 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 19 major U.S. logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the under the symbol DRE and is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index.

