Julian Robertson Trades Alphabet for Amazon

Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Management recently released its 13F for the fourth quarter of 2021, which ended on Dec. 31.

Robertson, known as the “father of the hedge fund,” founded Tiger Management in 1980, turning an initial $8 million into over $22 billion by the late 1990s. After losing 4% in 1998 and 19% in 1999 as rivals rode the dot-com bubble to its peak, he shut down the fund in 2000, and Tiger Management now only manages money from internal sources (mainly Robertson’s personal wealth). His long-short strategy is to invest in the best companies and short the worst companies, and he is known for “betting the farm” on his best ideas. Robertson is also famous for having mentored a number of hedge fund managers, called “Tiger Cubs,” a group that includes Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio), John Griffin (Trades, Portfolio), Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio).

According to Tiger Management’s latest 13F report, Robertson’s top five trades for the quarter were a reduction in Flywire Corp. ( FLYW, Financial), the sale of Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial), new buys for Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) and Adobe Inc. ( ADBE, Financial) and an addition to Roblox Corp. ( RBLX, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Flywire

The firm slashed its Flywire ( FLYW, Financial) investment by 54.64% to 637,246 shares, shaving 6.23% off the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $42.61.

Flywire is a global payments fintech company headquartered in Boston. It provides vertical-specific insight and technology allowing clients to optimize the payment experience for customers while reducing operational challenges.

On March 4, shares of Flywire traded around $25.33 for a market cap of $2.67 billion. Since going public in May of 2021, the stock is down 27%.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. Following a successful public listing, the company has a solid cash-debt ratio of 17.32 and a current ratio of 4.67. For the September quarter, the operating and net margins turned positive, which is a good sign for improving profitability.

Alphabet

The guru sold out of the 12,390-share stake in Alphabet’s ( GOOG, Financial) non-voting shares, which previously took up 6.11% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $2,894.54 apiece during the quarter.

Based in Mountain View, California, Alphabet is a multinational conglomerate that was formed as part of a restructuring of Google in 2015, in which Alphabet became the parent company of Google and several former Google subsidiaries.

On March 4, shares of Alphabet traded around $2,642.44 for a market cap of $1.74 trillion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is fairly valued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9 and interest coverage ratio of 227.5 show a fortress-like balance sheet. The company has a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 25% and a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of 34.6%.

Amazon.com

The firm established a new holding of 1,810 shares in Amazon.com ( AMZN, Financial), giving it a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares changed hands for an average price of $3,427.48.

Amazon is a multinational e-commerce giant based in Seattle. Its vast network allows it to deliver many products to customers within one or two days, giving it tremendous pricing power. The company also has cloud computing, digital streaming, artificial intelligence and other tech operations.

On March 4, shares of Amazon traded around $2,912.82 for a market cap of $1.48 trillion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 4.97 imply a very healthy balance sheet. The return on invested capital has surpassed the weighted average cost of capital in recent years, indicating growth is profitable.

Adobe

The firm took a 6,200-share stake in Adobe ( ADBE, Financial), allocating 0.69% of the equity portfolio to the position. Shares traded for an average price of $625.62 in the three months through December.

Adobe is a San Jose, California-based computer software company that offers a suite of creative design-focused software products for photo editing, vector graphic illustration, website design, video editing, 3-D modelling and social media.

On March 4, shares of Adobe traded around $452.13 for a market cap of $213.56 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The Altman Z-Score of 13.04 and interest coverage ratio of 51.35 show the balance sheet is in excellent shape. The operating and net margins are higher than 94% of other companies in the software industry at 36.76% and 30.55%.

Roblox

Robertson’s firm upped its investment in Roblox ( RBLX, Financial) by 105.85% for a total of 74,740 shares, adding 0.78% to the equity portfolio at the quarter’s average price of $97.97 per share.

Roblox’s namesake video game is available on phones, tablets and consoles. The game, which is free to download, provides a customizable virtual universe where players create their own avatars and environments. The company generates revenue from the sale of its in-game currency, Robux.

On March 4, shares of Roblox traded around $42.29 for a market cap of $24.86 billion. Since going public in March of 2021, the stock has lost 39%.

The company has a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 5 out of 9 and current ratio of 1.73 show the balance sheet is stable. Ebitda fell sharply in 2021, and while it has trended upward in the quarter since then, the bottom line is still in the negatives, with a three-year Ebitda per share growth rate of - 79.5% compared to the three-year revenue per share growth rate of 83.1%.

Portfolio overview

As per the latest 13F report, Tiger Management held shares of 39 stocks in an equity portfolio valued at $509 million. The turnover for the quarter was 6%.

Robertson’s top three holdings were Blackstone Inc. ( BX, Financial) with 15.02% of the equity portfolio, Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) with 12.73% and SLM Corp. ( SLM, Financial) with 11.93%.

In terms of sector allocation, Robertson’s firm was most invested in technology, financial services and communication services.