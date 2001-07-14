Public Storage to Participate in the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA, Financial) announced today that the Company will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference to be held at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (EST). The presentation webcast will be available at PublicStorage.com at “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” on the day of the conference.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2021, we had: (i) interests in 2,787 self-storage facilities located in 39 states with approximately 198 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 253 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 14 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 41% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2021.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

