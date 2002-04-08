Array Technologies, Inc. Receives Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on March 2, 2022, Array Technologies, Inc. ( ARRY), (“Array” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, indicating that the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”) would be delayed because the Company needs additional time to complete its year-end reporting process after becoming a large accelerated filer for the first time this past year and, also, to evaluate the accounting for certain transactions during the audit period. The Company is assessing the classification and recognition of its revenue for the sale of tracker products, which could reflect a change to the period in which revenue is recognized (the Company’s average contract is performed over a 3-5 month period). The Company is still evaluating whether any adjustments would be required and, if so, whether they would be material. It is important to note that there will not be a change in the aggregate revenue and profitability of any of the Company’s contracts over time.



Subsequent to filing the Form 12b-25, the Company received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of the Company’s delay in filing its Form 10-K, the Company is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Nasdaq indicated that the Company must submit a plan of compliance (the “Plan”) within 60 calendar days, or no later than May 3, 2022, addressing how it intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules and, if Nasdaq accepts the Plan, it may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K original filing due date, or until August 29, 2022, to regain compliance.

Array’s management is working diligently to complete the Form 10-K, and intends to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable.

