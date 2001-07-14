Bobby Kotick to Conclude Service on Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Bobby Kotick has informed the company he will not stand for reelection to the board of directors.

“We appreciate Bobby’s decade of service to our company,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “We wish him all the best.”

“I have decided not to stand for re-election to The Coca-Cola Company board in order to focus my full attention on Activision Blizzard at this pivotal time as we prepare for our merger with Microsoft,” Kotick said. “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve on the Coca-Cola board for the past 10 years.”

