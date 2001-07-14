WeWork Statement Regarding Potential Equity Investment

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) ("WeWork"), a leading flexible space provider, today issued the below statement regarding reports of exploring inbound interest for an additional equity investment:

The company has no plans to issue additional equity at this time. Our liquidity at the end of the third quarter stands at $2.3 billion.

