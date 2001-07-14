Lynne Biggar joins Voya Financial board of directors

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that Lynne Biggar, former executive vice president and global chief marketing officer for Visa, Inc., will join the company’s board of directors, effective March 15, 2022. Biggar previously served on the Voya board from 2014 to 2021. She will serve on the audit committee; the compensation, benefits and talent management committee; and the technology, innovation and operations committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005408/en/

Lynne Biggar, former executive vice president and global chief marketing officer for Visa, Inc., will join the Voya Financial, Inc. board of directors effective March 15, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m pleased to welcome Lynne back to the board,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, Voya Financial, Inc. “Her experience and knowledge have positively impacted Voya’s strategy, plans and achievements. Lynne’s guidance on a number of topics – ranging from customer-centricity to digital investments – has been influential on a number of our initiatives. Equally important, her support and insights have contributed to our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Voya and have helped advance our culture. I look forward to once again having Lynne’s unique insights, which — along with the diverse and valuable experiences of all our directors — will continue to serve Voya and our stakeholders well.”

In her role at Visa, which she served in from 2016 to 2022, Biggar led the company’s global brand and marketing strategies, including all consumer, business-to-business and business-to-business-to-consumer activities that advanced Visa’s brand and business goals. Prior to joining Visa, Biggar served as executive vice president of consumer marketing + revenue for Time, Inc., where she led consumer-driven business and product strategies across the portfolio, including digital transformation, innovation, pricing, customer acquisition and retention. Biggar also previously held several senior leadership roles at American Express, where she was a member of the company’s global management team.

Biggar is a board member of The New 42nd Street, Mobile Marketing Association and Sports Innovation Lab’s Women’s Leadership Board. She was recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Most Influential CMOs three years in a row (2019–2021); by Business Insider as one of the 25 Most Innovative CMOs in the World (2020); by Adweek’s Top 50 and 30 Most Powerful Women in Sports (2018–2020); and Most Tech Savvy CMOs (2018). Biggar holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $4.2 billion in revenue in 2021 and $739 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005408/en/