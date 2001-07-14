Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Citi's 2022 Global Property CEO Conference and Provides First Quarter 2022 Operating Update

Camden Property Trust (

NYSE:CPT, Financial) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company will participate in the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference. Camden’s roundtable discussion has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode at camdenliving.com in the Investors section, and an audio archive will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event concludes. A copy of Camden’s most recent investor presentation will also be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

The Company also provided operating statistics for first quarter 2022 as detailed below.

Same Property Occupancy

4Q21

Jan 2022

Feb 2022

Occupancy

97.1%

97.1%

97.0%

Same Property New Lease and Renewal Data – Date Signed(1)

4Q21

Jan 2022

Feb 2022

New Lease Rates

16.6%

16.8%

15.7%

Renewal Rates

13.9%

13.4%

13.0%

Blended Rates

15.3%

15.0%

14.3%

Same Property New Lease and Renewal Date – Date Effective(2)

4Q21

Jan 2022

Feb 2022

New Lease Rates

17.7%

16.7%

15.6%

Renewal Rates

13.3%

14.7%

13.0%

Blended Rates

15.6%

15.7%

14.3%

(1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed.

(2) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 171 properties containing 58,300 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 60,073 apartment homes in 176 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 14 consecutive years, most recently ranking #8.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

