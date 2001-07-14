Silgan Announces Authorization for Stock Repurchases

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging for consumer goods products, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $300 million of its common stock through December 31, 2026.

“This authorization replaces our prior similar authorization which had expired at the end of 2021 and will allow us to repurchase common stock from time to time through December 31, 2026,” said Adam Greenlee, President and CEO. “As in the past, we maintain a disciplined approach to capital deployment with a priority towards growth investments for the Company,” concluded Mr. Greenlee.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005538/en/