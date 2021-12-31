Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First Round Capital Management III, LLC Buys Airbnb Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Round Capital Management III, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Round Capital Management III, LLC. As of 2021Q4, First Round Capital Management III, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: ABNB,

For the details of First Round Capital Management III, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+round+capital+management+iii%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Round Capital Management III, LLC
  1. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 4,692 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

First Round Capital Management III, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 4,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Round Capital Management III, LLC. Also check out:

1. First Round Capital Management III, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Round Capital Management III, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Round Capital Management III, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Round Capital Management III, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles