First Round Capital Management III, LLC Buys Airbnb Inc

Investment company First Round Capital Management III, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Round Capital Management III, LLC. As of 2021Q4, First Round Capital Management III, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ABNB,
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 4,692 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
First Round Capital Management III, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 4,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.
