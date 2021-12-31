First Round Capital Management III, LLC Buys Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: ABNB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Round Capital Management III, LLC. As of 2021Q4, First Round Capital Management III, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 4,692 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

First Round Capital Management III, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 4,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.