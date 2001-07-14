Cedar Fair Announces Availability of 2021 K-1 Tax Packages

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, announced today that its 2021 tax packages, including Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed through Cedar Fair’s website https%3A%2F%2Fir.cedarfair.com under the Unitholder Resources tab and the K-1 Tax Package Support webpage www.taxpackagesupport.com%2Fcedarfair.

The Company expects to complete the mailing of its 2021 Cedar Fair tax packages by Friday, March 11, 2022. For additional information, unitholders may call the K-1 Tax Package Support Team on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, by dialing toll free 866-569-8675.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005847/en/