WestKam Gold Corp. Announces Management Changes

Vancouver, BC, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”), WestKam reports that Mr. Peter Laipnieks has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President following the resignation of Mr. Matt Wayrynen.



Mr. Laipnieks, a current director of the Company, has 35 years of related experience as an officer and manager of several companies, including President of Spirit Exploration, an Ecuador-based gold exploration company. Mr. Laipnieks has also served as an Executive Director with the Government of British Columbia.

Mr. Wayrynen will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors.

About WestKam Gold Corp.

WestKam is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.westkamgold.com.

