The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz continues its investigation of Verra Mobility Corporation (“Verra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRRM) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2022, Verra announced that revenues from its recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, were not recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company’s Audit Committee was investigating whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021. As a result, Verra would not timely file its 2021 annual report.

On this news, Verra’s stock fell $0.85, or 4.8%, to close at $16.80 per share on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Verra securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.

