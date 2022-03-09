Titanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter Results

BOLTON, Ontario, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 via news release on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.

Details of the conference call:

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

North America dial-in number: 1-877-291-4570

International dial-in number: 1-647-788-4919

A replay of the conference call can be accessed until midnight on March 23, 2022.

Details of the replay:

North America dial-in number: 1-800-585-8367

International dial-in number: 1-416-621-4642

Conference ID: 6788524

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 800 power units, 3,000 trailers and 1,100 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. In February 2021, Titanium completed its strategic acquisition of International Truckload Services Group, establishing Titanium among the largest Canadian transportation companies. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed twelve (12) asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by Canadian Business (formerly PROFIT magazine) as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for twelve (12) consecutive years.

