SoFi to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced that it will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in March. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at Bank of America’s ’22 Electronic Payment Symposium. SoFi’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lapointe, will participate in moderated fireside chat discussions at the JMP Securities Technology Conference and the UBS Digital Asset Day.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:

JMP Securities Technology Conference

Date: March 8, 2022

Time: 5:30 PM ET Fireside Chat with CFO Chris Lapointe

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjmp53%2Fsofi%2F1679615

UBS Digital Asset Day

Date: March 11, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET Fireside Chat with CFO Chris Lapointe

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fubs%2Fsofi-technologies-inc-2022

Bank of America’s ’22 Electronic Payment Symposium

Date: March 22, 2022

Time: 12:45 PM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto

Webcast: Link to be posted at the Events section at investors.sofi.com

Archived webcasts of these appearances will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.so.com%2F.

About SoFi

SoFi’s mission is to help our members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our three and a half million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

SOFI-F

Source: SoFi Technologies

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005571/en/