Rockwell Automation Names Nicole Darden Ford Chief Information Security Officer

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced today that Nicole Darden Ford is joining the company as vice president and Chief Information Security Officer on March 21. She will report to Chris Nardecchia, senior vice president and Chief Information Officer at Rockwell Automation. Darden Ford succeeds Dawn Cappelli, who retired in February.

Darden Ford joins Rockwell from Carrier, where she was global vice president and Chief Information Security Officer, overseeing global Information Security, Compliance and Product (IoT) Cybersecurity through the company’s spin-off from parent company United Technologies Corporation. Prior to Carrier, she was global vice president and Chief Information Security Officer for Baxter International, where she had global responsibility for Information Security, Information Governance and IT Quality Compliance. Darden Ford began her career in the U.S. military and federal government, including for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, handling security, network engineering, and telecommunications.

“I am excited about the energy, perspective and expertise Nicole brings to this critical area and look forward to her contributions in executing our growth, digital transformation, and cybersecurity strategies,” said Nardecchia. “With over 20 years in IT leadership, Nicole’s extensive knowledge and application experience in forensics, digital transformation, and homeland security practices is a valuable addition to our team.”

Darden Ford is also passionate about building and growing teams, fostering culture, and focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion. She currently serves on the boards of IT-ISAC, South Florida Tech Hub and the Lola Mercedes Parker Foundation. She will remain located in Jupiter, FL.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell+Automation%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220304005581/en/