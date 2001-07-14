KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Lotus at the Seasons, a New-home Community in Chino, California

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Lotus, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Seasons master plan, in Chino, California. The new community is located at Tanzanite Lane and Bickmore Avenue, just east of U.S. Highway 71 and north of U.S. Highway 91, providing access to major employment centers and attractions in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties as well as Ontario International Airport. Lotus at the Seasons is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Chino Spectrum Towne Center and minutes away from Prado Regional Park, which features walking and biking trails, disc golf, archery, a dog park, picnic facilities and play equipment. Homeowners will enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and horseback riding, hiking, biking and camping at Chino Hills State Park.

The new homes at Lotus at the Seasons showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, ample storage space and large backyards. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,300 square feet. The master plan offers stunning mountain views as well as several future amenities, including a pool, children’s play area and sports courts. Additionally, Lotus at the Seasons is zoned for the highly ranked Chino Valley Unified School District.

“Our new homes at Lotus are situated within a desirable master-planned community in Chino, California, and convenient to Highways 60 and 71. The community features family friendly amenities and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “As with other KB Home communities, Lotus at the Seasons will offer home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Lotus at the Seasons sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins in the low $700,000s.

