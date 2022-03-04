Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") ( TSXV:JJ, Financial)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Palmisano as Chief Strategy Officer of Jackpot.

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mr. Palmisano brings 30 years of diverse gaming industry experience from a cross section of leadership roles. Mr. Palmisano was the founder of a start-up gaming technology company, which was ultimately sold to a multi-billion-dollar gaming technology company which he then joined. In this most recent role, Mr. Palmisano was instrumental in the expansion of the same major company and spearheaded the acquisition of several smaller, high-growth gaming companies. Mr. Palmisano is a proven entrepreneurial leader with a track record of building successful companies, brands, and market segments globally through product creation and commercial execution.

Mr. Palmisano states, "In my many years in the gaming industry, I've both led and acquired many unique gaming companies, and I am truly very excited about the Jackpot Digital opportunity. I've been around this market segment for a long time and what Jackpot Digital has today is the unlimited potential to disrupt this category of casino gaming."

Jake Kalpakian, President & CEO of Jackpot Digital, states "we are very excited to build out our leadership team with addition of Angelo Palmisano as our new Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Palmisano is a seasoned gaming industry veteran who brings a deep rolodex, an immense amount of experience and a track record of driving the growth and success of gaming companies. With the coming launch of our new SAS-supported Jackpot Blitz™, our company is at an inflection point moving toward a steeper growth trajectory, and Mr. Palmisano will be a key leader in ensuring we execute on the enormous opportunity in front of us."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

