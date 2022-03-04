SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sanderson Farms, Inc. - SAFM

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (“Sanderson Farms” or the “Company”) ( SAFM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Sanderson Farms and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 4, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Chicken Companies Were Asked About Sharing of Employment Practices,” reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) has started a civil antitrust probe to determine “whether poultry companies have engaged in anticompetitive practices that held down plant workers’ wages, according to people familiar with the matter.” The article named Sanderson Farms as one of the poultry processors implicated in the DOJ’s investigation. On this news, Sanderson Farms’ stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 4, 2022.

