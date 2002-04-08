Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of DocuSign, HyreCar, Katapult, and PayPal on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors DocuSign, Inc. ( DOCU), HyreCar, Inc. ( HYRE), Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( KPLT), and PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( PYPL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



DocuSign, Inc. ( DOCU)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of DocuSign, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against DocuSign on February 8, 2022.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) much of DocuSign's accelerated growth in 2020 and early 2021 was attributable to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions rather than a sustainable shift in demand for DocuSign's services; (2) demand for DocuSign's services was, in fact, waning as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were being lifted; and (3) as a result, the Defendants' statements about DocuSign's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

HyreCar, Inc. ( HYRE)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of HyreCar, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against HyreCar on August 27, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (ii) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (iii) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (iv) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (v) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies, and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and (vi) as a result, HyreCar's operations and prospects were misrepresented because HyreCar was not on track to meet the financial estimates provided to investors during the Class Period, and such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact, including HyreCar's purported gross margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), and net loss trajectories.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( KPLT)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Katapult Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Katapult on August 27, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) that despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( PYPL)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against PayPal on August 20, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

