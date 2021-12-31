JW Asset Management, LLC Buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Sells GrowGeneration Corp, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

Added Positions: MSOS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, sells GrowGeneration Corp, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JW Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, JW Asset Management, LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JW Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jw+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) - 3,117,485 shares, 69.82% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,147 shares, 26.68% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 50,673 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) - 128,410 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 351.99% Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC) - 100,000 shares, 0.32% of the total portfolio.

JW Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 351.99%. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 128,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JW Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $18.98.

JW Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $33.82.