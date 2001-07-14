BRIGHT HEALTH DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bright Health Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHG) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); or pursuant and/or traceable to the June 24, 2021 IPO. Investors have until March 7, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

In June 2021, Bright Health completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 51 million shares of common stock for $18.00 per share.

On November 11, 2021, Bright Health reported its third quarter financial results, revealing earnings per share (“EPS”) of -$0.48 as calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), missing consensus estimates by $0.31. The Company also reported a sharp rise in the Company’s medical cost ratio (“MCR”), advising investors that its MCR “for the third quarter of 2021 was 103.0%, including a 540 basis point unfavorable impact from COVID-19 related costs and a 900 basis point unfavorable impact primarily from a cumulative reduction in premium revenue due to an inability to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives.”

On this news, Bright Health’s stock fell $2.36, or 32%, to close at $4.94 per share on November 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

