TALKSPACE DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Talkspace and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Talkspace, Inc. (“Talkspace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TALK) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Talkspace securities between June 11, 2020 and November 15, 2021, both dates included (the “Class Period”); or who held Talkspace common stock as of the record date for the June 17, 2021 shareholder meeting. Investors have until March 8, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Talkspace was experiencing significantly increased online advertising costs in its business-to-consumer ("B2C") channel since the start of 2021; (2) Talkspace was experiencing lower conversion rates in its online advertising in its B2C business; (3) Talkspace was experiencing increased customer acquisition costs and more tepid B2C demand than represented to investors; (4) Talkspace was suffering from ballooning customer acquisition costs and worsening growth and gross margin trends; (5) Talkspace had overvalued its accounts receivables from certain of its health plan clients in its business-to-business channel, which amounts required adjustment downward; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Talkspace’s 2021 financial guidance was not achievable and lacked any reasonable basis in fact.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Talkspace shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648

