TALIS BIOMEDICAL DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Talis Biomedical Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Talis Biomedical Corporation (“Talis Biomedical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLIS) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Talis Biomedical securities pursuant and/or traceable to the February 12, 2021 IPO. Investors have until March 8, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis’s EUA application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

By the commencement of this action, Talis stock has traded as low as $3.81 per share, a more than 76% decline from the $16 per share IPO price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Talis securities and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

