bettermoo(d)'s Revolutionary Moodrink to be Launched Shortly, Test Production Set

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Happy Gut Brands Limited (CSE:HAPY)(FSE:0I5)(WKN:A2QK6P), is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), a purpose-driven Vancouver-based dairy alternative company, is orchestrating a trial run in the coming weeks for bettermoo(d)'s original flavour Moodrink. The trail run will mark a major milestone in the Company's path to product launch.

The main purpose of the trail run is to ensure that the product formulation for the original flavoured Moodrink meets the Company's standards and flavour criteria. The test provides the Company with an opportunity to perfect the product formulation, make any needed adjustments to flavour and texture, and assess its production scaling capabilities prior to product launch.

"This is the most exciting time since developing this ground-breaking formula. We believe that we have created a game-changer in the industry," stated the CEO of bettermoo(d), Nima Bahrami.

bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink line is poised to disrupt the plant-based dairy market due to its unique and proprietary formulation which incorporates gluten-free organic oats and an undisclosed blend of herbs, and in essence, replicates what free-range pasture-raised cows eat and emulates the great taste of milk from the Alps' regions of Europe. Moodrink, is gluten, lactose and dairy-free, and suitable for those who cannot or choose not to consume dairy products.

Following a successful launch of its Moodrink line, bettermoo(d) intends to develop a full line of dairy alternative products that includes the full range of traditional dairy products, including alternatives to butter, yogurt, cheese and créme fraiche. All of bettermoo(d)'s products will incorporate the Company's proprietary blend of herbs and will also include plant-based proteins selected to complement the specific dairy-alternative product being formulated.

About Happy Gut Brands

Happy Gut Brands Limited is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality products through online and in-store retail platforms. Happy Gut Brands utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences for their customer base while demonstrating - pioneering beverage technologies.

