Engaged Capital LLC Buys Quotient Technology Inc, NCR Corp, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, Sells The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Quotient Technology Inc, NCR Corp, SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, sells The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Gildan Activewear Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engaged Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, Engaged Capital LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $812 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Evolent Health Inc (EVH) - 7,829,692 shares, 26.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 1,595,546 shares, 21.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII) - 2,355,730 shares, 13.94% of the total portfolio. NCR Corp (NCR) - 2,402,056 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.01% The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 1,867,094 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 88.33%

Engaged Capital LLC initiated holding in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 1,433,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engaged Capital LLC added to a holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 929.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.54 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.04%. The holding were 6,107,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engaged Capital LLC added to a holding in NCR Corp by 42.01%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 2,402,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engaged Capital LLC sold out a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The sale prices were between $35.29 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.73.

Engaged Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Engaged Capital LLC reduced to a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc by 88.33%. The sale prices were between $38.36 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $42.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -43.42%. Engaged Capital LLC still held 1,867,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.