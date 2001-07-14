Dollar General Opens First Store in Idaho

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced the opening of its first store in the state of Idaho, increasing its presence to 47 states. The store opening at 30601 N. Old Highway 95 in Athol, Idaho extends Dollar General’s ability to provide affordable access to household essentials at everyday low prices to Kootenai County residents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220305005011/en/

Dollar General extended its mission of Serving Others by donating $10,000 and 100 new books to Athol Elementary School at the grand opening festivities of the Company's first Idaho store. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s with great excitement that we open our first store and bring our mission of Serving Others to Idaho,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief operating officer. “At Dollar General, we are committed to being a good corporate citizen in each community we call home, including helping our customers to stretch their budgets, providing our employees with opportunities to develop their careers and donating to local charities through our Dollar General Literacy Foundation.”

Dollar General commemorated its first opening in the Gem State by hosting a community grand opening celebration. Beginning at 8 a.m. this morning, the first 100 adult customers received a complimentary Dollar General gift card and tote bag. The Company also extended its mission by donating $10,000 and 100 new books to Athol Elementary School during the morning’s festivities.

Dollar General plans to evaluate additional locations in the state in the near future. The Athol store’s hours of operation may be found online here or through the Dollar General app.

The Company’s Idaho expansion provides opportunities for nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to apply for adult, family, summer and youth literacy grant programs through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF). Since its founding in 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. Additional information on DGLF and applications for summer, family, youth and adult literacy programs are available at www.dgliteracy.org.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG Newsroom by clicking here or contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at [email protected]. Updated stock footages and logos are also available on the Dollar General’s newsroom.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,915 stores in 46 states as of October 29, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220305005011/en/