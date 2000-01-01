Enphase Energy Typifies Renewables' Potential

With oil prices topping $100 per barrel, investments in renewable sources are expected to flourish – and the test case may well be Enphase Energy Inc. ( ENPH, Financial).

In early February, the Fremont, California-based company announced record revenue of $412.7 million for the fourth quarter, with its full-year 2021 revenue coming in at $1.38 billion, an almost 80% gain over the previous year’s $774.4 million. Enphase also generated $92.7 million in cash flow from operations and spent $300 million on share repurchases in December, ending the year with $1 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

During a recent earnings call with investors, CEO Badri Kothandaraman said, “Our overall customer demand for Q1 is quite robust for both microinverters and batteries. The component availability is certainly better than what we experienced last year. We are quite optimistic that our supply will catch up to demand during the year.” His company’s estimates call for first-quarter revenue to reach $420 million to $440 million.

The stock finished trading on Friday at $158.15, down 0.55% or 88 cents per share. According to MarketBeat, analysts' consensus price target of $237.52, while Enphase Energy has a forecasted upside of 50.2% from its current price of $158.15.

The global energy technology company and leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems said business in Oregon is growing quickly – indicative of the kind of gains being made by other players in the same space.

Enphase delivers a safe solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well pumps.

Enphase executives said on Thursday that its installers in Oregon have seen growing deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, after last summer’s heatwave left many without power and fueled consumer interest in solar plus battery storage home energy solutions.

Oregon is steadily growing its residential battery capacity year over year, the company - whose microinverter-based solar and battery systems enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save and sell their own power and control it with a smart mobile app - said in a release. Forecasts estimate deployments will grow five-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Oregon homeowners can now choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8 Microinverters, which can provide sunlight backup during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want a battery, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 Microinverters.

“Since 2005, E2 Solar has been committed to installing only the best products available,” Kelli Kewitt, president of E2 Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer, said in a release. "We believe the Enphase IQ Battery is one of the highest quality and highest performing home battery solutions on the market. It provides homeowners with energy choices, allowing them to achieve various levels of backup or outright energy independence. We have so much faith in the IQ system, that it is the only energy storage product we offer our customers.”