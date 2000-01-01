4 Low Price-Book Ratio Stocks

Screening for stocks with market caps over $10 billion and price-book ratios under 1.5 could provide a good starting place to value investors as they seek to spot opportunities amid the myriad of U.S.-listed stocks. Thus, value investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they meet the criteria above and are recommended by Wall Street.

China Life Insurance

The first company to consider is China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ( LFC, Financial), a Beijing-based provider of life insurance products and several other insurance policy solutions to individuals, households and businesses in China.

The stock traded around $8.06 at close on March 4 for a market cap of approximately $47.96 billion and a price-book ratio of approximately 0.63. China Life Insurance's book value per share for the quarter that ended in September 2021 was approximately $12.88.

The share price has fallen by 25.2% over the past year for a 52-week range of $7.85 to $11.01.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for both the financial strength and profitability of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold.

China Petroleum & Chemical

The second company is China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. ( SNP, Financial), a producer of crude oil and natural gas to meet power needs in mainland China and overseas.

The stock closed around $50.26 per share on March 4 for a market capitalization of $60.85 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.51. China Petroleum & Chemical's book value per share for the quarter that ended in September 2021 was approximately $98.12.

The stock has decreased by 12.45% over the past year for a 52-week range of $43.52 to $57.90.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight.

Stellantis

The third company to consider is Stellantis N.V. ( STLA, Financial), a Netherlands-based manufacturer of automobiles and light commercial vehicles that sell worldwide under several brand names, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid and Comau.

The stock closed at $15.04 per share on March 4 for a market capitalization of around $47.12 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.75. Stellantis' book value per share for the quarter that ended in December was $20.17.

The stock has dropped 7.84% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $14.82 to $21.99.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $28.05 per share.

PG&E

The fourth company to consider is PG&E Corp. ( PCG, Financial), a San Francisco-based electricity and natural gas provider.

The stock traded at around $11.20 per share on March 4 for a market capitalization of $25.21 billion and a price-book ratio of 0.88. PG&E's book value per share for the quarter that ended in December 2021 was $12.77.

Year over year, the share price was almost flat. The 52-week range is $8.24 to $13.19.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $15.83 per share.