DEADLINE: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ERIC

/PRNewswire/ -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) securities betweenand, inclusive (the "Class Period") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff in, No. 22-cv-01167 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on, theclass action lawsuit charges Ericsson and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.: Ericsson, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecommunications and other sectors. Ericsson operates in, among other countries, the Republic ofTheclass action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (ii) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State inand("ISIS" or the "Islamic State") to gain access to certain transport routes in; (iii) accordingly, Ericsson's revenues derived from its operations inwere, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, Ericsson's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.On, Ericsson's CEO told a Swedish newspaper that Ericsson may have made payments to ISIS to gain access to certain transport routes in, noting that Ericsson had identified "unusual expenses dating back to 2018" but had not yet determined the final recipient of the funds for those expenses, although defendants could "see that it disappeared," and that Ericsson has spent "considerable resources trying to understand this as best we can." On this news, Ericsson's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell by more than 11%.Then, on, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists ("ICIJ") published a report on Ericsson's alleged dealings with ISIS in, citing a leaked internal investigation that revealed that Ericsson had reportedly made "tens of millions of dollars in suspicious payments" over nearly a decade to keep its business in the country. The ICIJ report also alleged that "a spreadsheet lists company probes into possible bribery, money laundering and embezzlement by employees inand," which "have not been previously disclosed." On this news, Ericsson's ADS price fell an additional 8.3%, further damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Ericsson securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– in. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recoveringfor investors that year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs' firm.Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

