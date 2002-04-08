Iris Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SYDNEY, Australia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited ( IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner which is building an institutional grade infrastructure platform with 15 EH/s of secured miners (10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023), announced today that its management team is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences.



Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and to secure a time for one-on-one meetings.

Thursday, March 17: Canaccord Genuity Blockchain Infrastructure & Mining Summit

Thursday, March 24: Ladenburg Thalmann Special Crypto Expo

Monday, March 28: Bank of America Crypto Mining Day



About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply : Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets Seasoned management team : Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers





