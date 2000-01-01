Takeda Pharma: A Japanese Dividend Powerhouse

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( TAK, Financial) is Japan's largest R&D-focused biopharma company. Founded in 1781, this is an established company with a global presence. The firm has over 8,000 patents and a high dividend of 5.21%,

The pharma giant's negative share price trend could begin to turn around soon. It's been trading in the $20 range for the past 10 years, despite revenue doubling over the same period.

Why biopharmaceuticals?

Biopharmaceuticals are drugs produced by means of biotechnology - that is, they are extracted from, or semi-synthesized from, biological sources. According to Global News Wire, the global biopharmaceutical market size is expected to be worth $856 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the period. This growth is driven by the need to halt various chronic diseases, an aging population, government initiatives and rising investments into the research and development of new drugs.







Source: Takeda earnings presentation

About Takeda

Takeda Pharmaceutical operates in over 80 countries and regions across a variety of markets. Its main segments are:

GI (Gastro Intestinal)

Rare Diseases

Plasma Derived Therapies

Oncology

Neuroscience

Source: Takeda earnings presentation

Takeda has a high return on R&D spend, which is essential for a company focused on research and development. R&D Expenses are a major cost for pharmaceutical companies. A key metric to measure the effectiveness of this investment is via what is called the Return on Research Capital (RORC). In other words, what gross profit does the company realize for each dollar of R&D expenditure? We can calculate the RORC as follows:

"RORC = Current Year's Gross Profit/Previous Years Total R&D Expenses"

In this case, if Takeda earned $19.19 billion in gross profit for the year 2021 and R&D expenses were $3.97 billion, we get $19,195/$3,970 = 4.8. This means for every $1 invested, the company gets back approximately $4.8, which is very good.

Comparing the company to its domestic rival Astellas ( TSE:4503, Financial), they had $8.741 billion in gross profit for 2021 and their R&D expenses have averaged just under $2 billion per year. RORC = $8.741/2 = 4.3. In other words, the company made approximately $4.3 dollars for every $1 spent.

The below table summarizes the RORC calculation for Takeda and Astellas, as well as a third Japanese pharma player, Daiichi Sankyo Co ( TSE:4568, Financial).

To add some international perspective, Johnson & Johnson (JNK) spent $82.6 billion on R&D in 2020 while Merck ( MRK, Financial) laid out 28.3% of its revenue on R&D in 2020.

Financial analysis

Despite Takeda's long-term positive trend, revenue actually declined slightly from $28.7 billion in 2020 to $27.9 Billion in 2021, a 2.7% decrease. Although this is relatively minor for such a large mature company, growth of at least 5% would be preferred.

However, the good news is operating profit has increased substantially, up from $874 million to an incredible $4.36 billion thanks to an “unusual expense” on the income statement.

This is not really a growth stock, but more a mature value investment which pays a high 5.21% dividend and has the potential for growth if the company's R&D spending continues to pay off.

Is the stock undervalued?

Plugging the latest financial numbers into my discounted cash flow model, I expect the company to grow at a conservative 5% for the next five years and margins to increase slightly as the company's R&D starts to pay off.

From these values, I get a fair value estimate of $16 per share. The stock is currently trading at $15 per share and thus is 11% undervalued.

Source: Motivation 2 Invest

The GF Value Line, a unique valuation model from GuruFoucs, also shows the company to be modestly undervalued.

Risks

The company's revenue is down slightly year-over-year, which isn’t a great sign. Also, the company is less diversified than many of its competitors, deriving nearly 90% of sales from prescription drugs.

In addition, despite the company being owned by many Gurus such as Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), they have been reducing their positions very recently. Although I think this likely has more to do with the technical charts and the fund outflows for Ark Invest, the overall guru selling of the stock remains a fact.