Bragg's ORYX Gaming Extends 888casino Relationship With Spain Launch

ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (NASDAQ%3A+BRAG, TSX%3A+BRAG), has greatly expanded its market position in Spain following the launch of its content with 888casino, one of the world’s leading online casino brands and part of 888 Holdings plc (LSE: 888).

A selection of games from ORYX’s RGS portfolio is now live with 888casino in Spain, with additional titles to be introduced shortly. Exclusive content from ORYX’s in-house studio and Bragg-owned Atomic Slot Lab is part of the offering, as well as titles from the Company’s newest RGS partner, Blue Guru.

The games library offers 888casino’s Spanish customers a wide range of unique and localised titles with exciting themes, mechanics and features from some of the industry’s most sought-after and innovative studios. This will help support 888casino’s existing portfolio of high-quality and content-rich games.

ORYX and 888casino are long-standing partners and this recent expansion comes shortly after ORYX’s content went live with the operator in the UK and Sweden.

Through its launch with 888casino in Spain, ORYX has significantly boosted its presence in a market where it has already partnered with a number of leading licensees. Overall, the total addressable market for the online casino sector in Spain is projected to be approximately US $0.53 billion in 2022 according to H2 Gambling Capital.

The market expansion builds on a strong 2021 for ORYX during which it entered four new jurisdictions, and launched its content with 80 new operators and 140 new brands, and secured three new iGaming platform partnerships.

Chris Looney, Chief Commercial Officer at Bragg, said: “We are very pleased to partner with 888casino, one of the world’s leading online casino brands, having launched our premium content portfolio with them in new and established markets. Extending our successful collaboration to Spain is a great next step as we continue to execute our growth strategy across key regulated markets together with trusted and leading partners.”

Talya Benyamini, VP B2C Casino at 888, added: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with ORYX games and offer its games to 888casino players in Spain. This will provide our customers with an increased portfolio of dynamic and exciting titles, which is an important part of our product and content-leadership strategy.”

