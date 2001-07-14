XPeng to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, March 28, 2022

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, March 28, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 28, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 28, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-833-654-9168 United Kingdom: +44-208-602-0818 International: +1-209-313-0576 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-6567 China Mainland: 400-682-8629 Conference ID: 2474706

Participants please dial-in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to be connected to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until April 4, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-859-2056 International: +1-404-537-3406 Replay Access Code: 2474706

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to explore and drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fen.xiaopeng.com.

