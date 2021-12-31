Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway

New Purchases: CP,

CP, Reduced Positions: HLT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bill Ackman 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bill+ackman/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bill Ackman

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 10,236,471 shares, 24.54% of the total portfolio. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 12,594,336 shares, 18.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 1,114,725 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio. Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 23,937,248 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio. The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 13,620,164 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio.

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,813,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.