Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Buys Canadian Pacific Railway

New York, NY, based Investment company Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bill Ackman. Also check out:
1. Bill Ackman's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bill Ackman's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bill Ackman's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bill Ackman keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Bill Ackman
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 10,236,471 shares, 24.54% of the total portfolio.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) - 12,594,336 shares, 18.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 1,114,725 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 23,937,248 shares, 13.47% of the total portfolio.
- The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) - 13,620,164 shares, 12.86% of the total portfolio.
Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,813,747 shares as of 2021-12-31.
