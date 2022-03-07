Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Belgium

FREMONT, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in Belgium have seen a growing number of deployments of the Enphase® Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, following the launch of the IQ Battery in Belgium last year.



Belgium is a leader in driving home battery adoption. It was among the first countries globally to offer subsidies for home battery systems as energy consumers paid high energy prices and received low value for exporting excess solar energy. The Enphase Energy System provides an all-in-one solution with its IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters that allows homeowners to store their energy for later use and avoid relying on expensive energy from the grid.

“Belgium recorded exceptionally high power prices in 2021 which pushed homeowners to look for innovative ways to save money on their energy bills,” said Kristof Lassaut, chief executive officer at K.L. Electro, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “We’re proud to partner with Enphase to offer our customers some of the best technology available, giving them more energy independence and an exceptional customer experience from start to finish.”

“As a solar installer, superior customer experience is a key part of our own business success and critical to advancing the widespread adoption of more sustainable, smarter home energy solutions,” said Wiet Vande Velde, chief commercial officer at EnergyKing, an Enphase Silver level installer. “Together with Enphase, we are delivering our customers cutting-edge hardware and software that enables homeowners to get the most out of their home energy systems.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty.

“Belgium is looking at solar energy as a reliable, affordable, and clean resource to help it become more energy independent,” said Erik Mosselmans, chief executive officer at EMSolar, an Enphase Silver level installer. “We’re working with Enphase to give people the power to produce, store, and use their own clean energy whenever they want. The Enphase Energy System will give our customers the ability to better manage their electricity bills, while also helping to advance renewable energy in Belgium.”

“We’re pleased to see the uptick in Enphase Energy System deployments across Belgium, thanks to an excellent network of installers,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase. “Homeowners are looking for more energy independence. The Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ Batteries and IQ Microinverters, enables homeowners to power their lives with their own clean energy from the sun, day or night.”

Enphase plans to further expand the IQ Battery product availability in the European market. It is currently available to customers in Belgium, Germany, and North America. For more information about Enphase in Belgium, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

