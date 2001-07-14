Garmin announces an update to the certification of the GI 275 electronic flight instrument for select Part 27 helicopters

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced Supplemental Type Certification (STC) by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the GI+275+electronic+flight+instrument+in+Part+27+VFR+helicopters is expected to be completed in March. A powerful solution for helicopter owners and operators, the GI 275 is a scalable, cost-conscious approach to an avionics upgrade that is a direct replacement for a variety of legacy primary flight instruments in the cockpit, including the primary attitude indicator, course deviation indicator (CDI), horizontal situation indicator (HSI), or the multi-function display (MFD).

“We are thrilled to bring the popular and extraordinarily capable GI 275 to the helicopter market,” said Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing. “The GI 275 electronic flight instrument can provide helicopter owners and operators an impressive amount of information in a lightweight and compact design that’s easy to incorporate into a variety of panels. It’s an economical and scalable approach to upgrade your avionics, and we look forward to making this versatile touchscreen flight display available on even more rotorcraft soon.”

The GI 275 is intentionally designed to take advantage of the common 3.125-inch flight instrument size, reducing installation time and preserving the existing instrument panel. Its bright, high-resolution touchscreen display and wide viewing angle offer superior readability in the cockpit. In addition to interfacing with the flight instrument via the touchscreen, a dual concentric knob allows pilots to access a variety of key functions. Suitable as a direct replacement to many aging flight instruments, the GI 275 offers operators a simple and straightforward upgrade path to achieve modern flight instrument features and functions.

Primary attitude indicator

When installed as a primary attitude indicator, the GI 275 offers improved reliability, potential weight savings and reduced maintenance compared to less reliable, vacuum-driven attitude indicators. Optional Helicopter Synthetic Vision Technology (HSVT™) overlays a rich, 3D topographic view of terrain, traffic, obstacles, power lines, airport signposts and more, all within the GI 275 attitude display.1 Additional features include the display of outside air temperature, groundspeed, as well as true airspeed and wind information on the attitude indicator, and wireless functionality like sharing of GPS position and backup attitude information to the Garmin Pilot™ mobile application.

Course deviation indicator (CDI) & horizontal situation indicator (HSI)

When installed as a CDI or HSI, the GI 275 is designed to accept a variety of GPS and navigation inputs, allowing up to two GPS sources and two VHF navigation sources. The GI 275 features an Omni Bearing Resolver that allows the flight instrument to interface to a variety of legacy navigators on the market without the need for an expensive adapter. With an optional magnetometer, it is also capable of providing magnetic-based HSI guidance. The HSI can also provide enhanced features such as map inset and traffic, terrain or weather overlay. Selecting the CDI source is simple and can be accomplished through the touchscreen interface, while course and heading selection is completed using either the touchscreen or dual concentric knob.

Multi-function display (MFD)

When helicopter owners replace an older mechanical CDI or HSI, the GI 275 doubles as a modern digital indicator and adds MFD-like capabilities such as a moving map, weather, traffic, obstacles, WireAware™ power lines, SafeTaxi® airport diagrams and five-color terrain shading. For backup navigation information, a built-in VFR GPS enables convenient direct-to navigation guidance, displaying aircraft position information on a moving map. HTAWS (Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System) is available on the GI 2752 and offers forward-looking terrain and obstacle avoidance (FLTA) capability to alert in advance where potential hazards may exist. The GI 275 can also be paired with Garmin’s GRA® 55 or GRA 5500 radar altimeters, or other select third-party products, to display altitude Above Ground Level (AGL) while also providing visual and aural annunciations to the pilot.

The GI 275 will soon be available for installation in select Part 27 FAA-registered helicopters, including the Bell 206,3 as an attitude indicator, CDI, HSI or MFD. Additional approvals for the AS350 series as well as select Robinson Helicopter models are expected in the second half of 2022. The GI 275 comes with a two-year warranty and is supported by Garmin’s award-winning aviation support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support. For additional information, visit garmin.com%2Fhelicopters.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots, aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Garmin was the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Robert+J.+Collier+Trophy+for+Garmin+Autoland, the world’s first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminaviation on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com%2Fblog.

1Features and functions depend on configuration and variant selected; visit a Garmin Authorized Dealer for additional information

2HTAWS enabled WAAS GNS series, GTN series or GTN Xi series navigator required

3Models include 206B, 206L, 206L-1, 206L-3, 206L-4

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, SafeTaxi and GRA are registered trademarks and HSVT, Garmin Pilot and WireAware are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of Garmin’s Form 10-K can be downloaded from https%3A%2F%2Fwww.garmin.com%2Fen-US%2Finvestors%2Fsec%2F. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005275/en/