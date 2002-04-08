Immix Biopharma, Inc. Announces IMMX Milestone Day to be Held on April 5, 2022

Management plans to discuss current financial position, milestones, and new opportunities presented by current market volatility

With $24.2 million gross proceeds from its December 2021 IPO, ImmixBio plans to commence 2 clinical trials in 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. ( IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “we” or “us”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today announced the IMMX Milestone Day Event, to be held on April 5, 2022. At the Event, management plans to discuss current financial position, milestones, and new opportunities presented by current market volatility.

“With conflict in Europe and attendant volatility in capital markets, we believe it is appropriate to discuss that ImmixBio not only continues to be on track to achieve clinical data milestones as planned with the funding we raised in our IPO, but also act on new opportunities presented,” said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ImmixBio. “Each day we are advancing ImmixBio forward towards the milestones we have committed to our investors, stakeholders, and patients.”

“We raised $24.2 million in total gross proceeds 3 months ago at the end of December including full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with our IPO,” said Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of ImmixBio. “With Dr. Rachman’s experience as a clinical investigator for approved therapies, we believe we are ideally positioned to take advantage of market uncertainty to accomplish milestones with increasing capital efficiency.”

