Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company's website, www.danaos.com.

Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company using the contact details provided at the end of this press release.

