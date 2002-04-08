VS Digital Health, a Victory Square wholly owned subsidiary, Launches its White-Labeled Virtual Pharmacy and Digital Health Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”), or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTCQX:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a Venture Studio providing investors with VC-level investment access to the biggest ideas developed by the top startups from around the world, is pleased to provide an update on wholly owned subsidiary VS Digital Health Inc.(“VSDH”).



VSDH has launched a white-label digital health platform powering consumer health experiences for a wide range of health service providers (from individual practitioners and small boutiques to larger scaled businesses) on a business to business (“B2B”) subscription model, which consists of a fixed annual rate and revenue sharing. The launch of VSDH provides Victory Square the opportunity to expand into different health and wellness verticals.

Patients are increasingly demanding more convenient and remote digital health experiences; thus, healthcare providers are forced to provide seamless and more integrated solutions from online booking systems (web portal or through a mobile application) to virtual digital health consultations, including initial outreach and any required follow-up.

VSDH provides a unique, custom built proprietary digital health service that allows users to book confidential health & wellness and/or medical services in their home, hotel, office or wherever they may need assistance. This service also includes the setup of a virtual pharmacy facilitating online ordering, payment and processing all in one spot. The business model leverages decentralized healthcare to bring quality digital health (including medical, and health and wellness services) to all 50 states in the U.S., in an efficient, scalable and cost-effective way.

Market Potential

According to the 2020 National Nursing Workforce Survey, the total number of active licenses for nurses (registered, practical and vocational nurses combined) within the U.S., in 2020 was approximately 5 million. Each nurse could be a potential partner utilizing VSDH’s white-label technology to easily turn their skillset into a lucrative business on the platform.

VSDH’s white-label technology and friendly PC legal structure bridges the gap between patients and healthcare providers, while ensuring the utmost in security with a fully customizable and integrated platform. VSDH is remarkably positioned to support the growing demand for accessible health care services, with a total addressable market that includes nursing, physicians and other healthcare providers and professionals.

Shafin Diamond Tejani, Victory Square Chief Executive Officer commented, “VSDH was created to support our own health and wellness verticals with a digital health platform. We could not find a suitable solution already on the market, especially given the technical deficiencies we saw in the available offerings. This resulted in the creation of a white-label platform that can be utilized not only by our portfolio companies, but is customizable to suit a wide range of businesses.”

Think of VSDH as the Shopify for digital health. Whether you are a small business or individual such as a nurse, a medium-sized specialty health and wellness business such as IV bars, or a large-scale health care facility, VSDH can support all your digital health needs.”

VSDH White-Label Platform & Features

VSDH’s white-label software provides partner companies (“Partner”), with a customizable, branded digital health platform, carrying the Partner’s preferred color palettes and icon-sets, and allows the Partner to utilize a full suite of digital health software features to create Partner specific onboarding, training, and operational systems to compliment how they do business. They can have their own App in the app store for booking, scheduling, telemedicine, E-prescription and tele-health.

Building upon VSDH’s API-powered healthcare infrastructure, the virtual healthcare platform equips Partners with the tools they need to create direct-to-consumer e-commerce solutions that meet their members’ specific needs, including features such as:

Customizable product suite (back office and user flows) to enable Partners to create their branded, company specific internal and external structure

Uber style remote patient bookings and scheduling to increase patient interaction and ease of use

Digital health consultation services

HIPPA compliant architecture

Robust custom API’s allow for easy integration with third party software

Insurance integration

Marketplace and e-commerce pharmacy solutions that enable enterprise organizations to launch their branded mobile app and platform quickly

Payment flexibility for members

Services available across all 50 states

Customer service and medical support

Integration capabilities



Creation of VSDH

The Investment in Victory Square Health Inc, acquisition of Hydreight IV Inc. (see press release dated February 4, 2021) and the creation of VSDH gives Victory Square a strong presence in the mobile medicine and medi-spa space. VSDH now offers its white-label technology to larger franchises and organizations allowing them to digitize their offerings in a relatively easy and efficient manner. Victory Square also utilizes VSDH’s white-label technology with Victory Square Health (one of its portfolio companies), providing the first at-home lab testing service in Brazil. Patients no longer have to book an appointment and physically visit a lab, essentially bringing the lab to them in the comfort of their own home.

The Company announces that the contract for IR services with Edge Growth Holdings Corp ("Edge") will end on March 11, 2022. Edge was paid in the range of $​8,500-$10,000CAD per month based on provided services for the length of the contract.

Edge provided investor/public relations services to the Company, established brand awareness and increased market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the retail investment community.

The Company has also posted a Notice to Shareholders of an Eligible Dividend in 2021 on their website. Click here to read more.

Check out VictorySquare.com and sign up to VST's official newsletter at: www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter.

