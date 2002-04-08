Karat Packaging to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

CHINO, Calif., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (“Karat Packaging” or the “Company”) ( KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Company will host an investor conference call on the same day.



Call Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET Phone: 877-270-2148 (domestic); 412-902-6510 (international) Replay: Accessible through March 30, 2022; 877-344-7529 (domestic); 412-317-0088 (international); replay access code 2877514 Webcast: Accessible at http://investor.karatpackaging.com/; archive available for approximately one year

About Karat Packaging Inc.



Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

