A Trio of High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

These companies are yielding more than the S&P 500

Summary
  • JPMorgan Chase, Procter & Gamble and Bank of America are topping the U.S. market average in terms of higher dividend yields.
  • Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks.
Dividend investors may be interested in the following stocks as they offer much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The U.S. benchmark index returned 1.40% at close on Friday. Wall Street sell-side analysts have also been positive on these stocks.

JPMorgan Chase

The first company dividend investors could be interested in is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (

JPM, Financial), a U.S. bank major.

Based on Friday's closing price of $134.40 per share, JPMorgan offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.83% and a forward dividend yield of 2.98%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of $1 per common share on Jan. 31.

The company has been paying dividends for consecutive 25 years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $173.16 per share.

The share price has fallen 12.09% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $396.86 billion and a 52-week range of $132.40 to $172.96.

The 14-day relative strength index of 30 indicates the stock is much closer to oversold levels than to overbought levels.

Procter & Gamble

The second company dividend investors could be interested in is Procter & Gamble Co. (

PG, Financial), a Cincinnati, Ohio-based multinational consumer-branded packaged goods company.

Based on Friday's closing price of $155.14, Procter & Gamble grants a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 2.24%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of 87 cents per common share on Feb. 15, 2022.

The company has been paying dividends for 65 consecutive years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $169.82 per share.

The share price has increased by 21.86% over the past year for a market capitalization of $371.88 billion and a 52-week range of $125.32 to $165.35.

The 14-day relative strength index of 45 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Bank of America

The third company dividend investors could be interested in is Bank of America Corp. (

BAC, Financial), a bank major.

Based on Friday's closing price of $40.95 per share, Bank of America offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.98% and a forward dividend yield of 2.05%. The last quarterly payment of 21 cents per common share was made on Dec. 31, 2021. The next quarterly dividend, equal to the previous quarterly amount per common share, will be paid on March 25.

The company has been paying dividends for approximately 22 years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $51.93 per share.

The share price has risen by 10.29% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $330.46 billion and a 52-week range of $35.86 to $50.11.

The 14-day relative strength index of 30 indicates the stock is much closer to oversold levels than to overbought levels.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

